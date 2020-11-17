Glenwood property targeted in major police drug bust

A SEARCH of a property or properties at Glenwood formed part of a major drug bust across the greater region over the past few days that bagged almost a half a million dollars worth of drugs.

Eighteen properties were searched in the five-day operation on properties including Glenwood, Glass House Mountains, Nambour, Mount Coolum and Maleny.

Police seized about $474,600 worth of drugs including 156 cannabis plants and 12.365kg of dried cannabis.

An active hydroponic growing system seized and destroyed.

Plants seized from the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay Burnett areas.

Hydroponic growing systems that were actively being used, valued at $56,000 were found at 13 addresses, the Queensland Police Service reported.

A sawn-off .22 bolt action rim fire rifle and crossbow were also seized.

To date, 17 people have been charged with 67 offences including 15 counts of producing dangerous drugs.

A 47-year-old Maleny man was also charged on five counts of supplying dangerous drugs and is due to appear in the Nambour Magistrates Court on January 21.

A sawn-off shotgun seized.

Dried cannabis found and seized during the operation.

Detective Acting Superintendent Troy Pukallus of the Drug and Serious Crime Group said the drugs seized were destined for the local market, with investigations identifying a surge in hydroponic equipment being sourced and used in the production of dangerous drugs.

“The success of this operation will impact drug availability on the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay Burnett region, making the community safer ahead of the holiday period,” Detective Acting Superintendent Pukallus said.

Police charged 17 people on 67 drug and weapon offences as part of Operation Romeo Factor.

Cannabis that was being dried was seized.

“It also sends a message to those involved in the illicit drug market, who may have turned to locally producing cannabis as a result of supply issues with the border closures of COVID-19, know that police will continue taking every opportunity to target and disrupt your criminal behaviour.”