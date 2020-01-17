Glenwood prays for rain as council backup systems struggle

WATER: Recent rain has done precious little to help Glenwood residents, who have become regular customers of council water-sale outlets, which they say are not coping with demand.

RAIN had become a hypothetical concept at Glenwood when Col Lawson came to Gympie to fill up the 1000l container on the back of his utility.

But it has not been as simple as that for Mr Lawson.

The expensive effort of carting water from Gympie was not made any easier by the complications he experienced trying to get either of the city’s northside water outlets to work properly.

One of them, in Duke St near the cemetery, now takes his bank account card, thanks to a Gympie Regional Council plumber who came out to fix the machine’s card reader on a Sunday.

But before that happened, he tried the coin operated facility at Archery Park, only to find it rejected any coin he tried to put in.

“Probably because it was full,” he said.

As vehicles lined up at Duke St yesterday, they included some private vehicles and one large water truck.

Mr Lawson said it was probably a very busy time, with the volume of business had taken the council by surprise.

“I’ve come down here four times and I managed to get water once.

“Everybody’s had a gutful,” he said yesterday.

“It costs me $20 to come here, just running the vehicle, and then I have to buy 1000l of water.

“And it’s hard work on the vehicle. It uses a lot of fuel with this sort of load,” he said.

The only cure is rain and, although heavy falls had been reported in places across Gympie region, Mr Lawson’s Glenwood home had received “not a drop.”

In the meantime, Mr Lawson said the council needs to realise how busy its public water supply facilities now are and make sure they are working.

“It’s a $20 round trip and that hurts if you go home empty,” he said.