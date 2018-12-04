Glenwood, Curra, Neerdie and Black Snake men on drug charges

MARIJUANA: Police raids around Gympie have brought several growers to court.

A BLACK Snake man caught with 87 marijuana plants successfully argued in Gympie Magistrates Court that they were for his own use, when he appeared in the court on Monday.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he had earlier had difficulty accepting a claim by David John Truscott, 62, that he took the drug for back pain, calling for a medical report.

The case was among seven before the court, after specialist police drug raids last month and in September.

Major and Organised Crime Squad police raided Matthew Dixon Rivette's Glenwood property on November 12 and found 26 mature marijuana plants and growing equipment.

Mr Callaghan noted a suspended jail sentence imposed on Rivette, 56, in 2012 and sentenced him to three months jail, suspended for 18 months.

A similar raid on the same day by the Firearms and Cannabis Team of the Rural Crime Squad led to a $600 fine for Robert Paul Adams, 45 of Mothar Mountain, after police found five marijuana plants and some seeds.

Another raid on the same day at Neerdie cost Vietnam veteran Clyne Douglas Forrest, 66, $500.

Forrest told the court he suffered from post traumatic stress disorder.

"You are using the drug to alleviate bad dreams caused by your service in Vietnam as a very young man. You were 18,” Mr Callaghan noted.

Craig Anthony Otteson, 47, of Traveston and Lyndon James Hartwell, 25, of North Deep Creek, were each fined $200 after they pleaded guilty to marijuana offences, Otteson on November 11 and 12 and Hartwell on November 15.

Otteson also pleaded guilty to producing marijuana between October 1 and November 1 and possession offences on November 12.

The September raids cost Curra man Troy David Conley, 44, $1000 and Truscott, 62, of Black Snake, $800 after they each pleaded guilty to charges against them, Conley for possessing marijuana, implements, an air rifle and a cross bow on September 4 and receiving tainted property.