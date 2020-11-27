Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Entertainment

Glee star mercilessly mocked online

by Lexie Cartwright
27th Nov 2020 11:04 AM

 

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, a ghastly reboot of a beloved classic has come to haunt your December dreams.

In fairness, it is impossible to top Jim Carrey's portrayal of the Grinch in the 2000 film, but NBC's The Grinch Musical! looks like it didn't even try.

After weeks of excitement, the network unveiled Glee star Matthew Morrison in character overnight…

 

RELATED: Happiest Season is an instant Christmas classic

Fans have described the 42-year-old actor's version of Whoville's villain as everything from looking like a "supermarket Grinch" to a "war crime".

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


The Grinch Musical! is a two-hour production which will be staged at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London and streamed on TV.

Denis O'Hare, Booboo Stewart and Amelia Minto are set to co-star alongside Morrison.

No word yet if it's airing in Australia - but perhaps that's a Christmas miracle.

 

Originally published as Glee star mercilessly mocked online

More Stories

entertainment glee matthew morrison tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rape trial: Jury takes just over a day to reach verdict

        Premium Content Rape trial: Jury takes just over a day to reach verdict

        News The two-day trial of a Rainbow Beach man in the Gympie District Court ended late Thursday after the jury took more than a day to reach its verdict

        HEAT IS ON: 8 best places to swim in the Gympie region

        Premium Content HEAT IS ON: 8 best places to swim in the Gympie region

        News Temperatures of up to 40 degrees are heading our way

        Drug dealer Gympie mum busted selling meth and weed

        Premium Content Drug dealer Gympie mum busted selling meth and weed

        News Police were investigating a man they suspected of drug dealing, and caught the...

        Rural residents ‘get it in the neck’ as water charges double

        Premium Content Rural residents ‘get it in the neck’ as water charges double

        News Gympie water carriers are ‘gobsmacked’ by the staggering hike coming in water...