Glazier to help fix glass he broke, and other court stories

A Gympie glazier agreed to help fix a glass door he pleaded guilty to breaking.

You break it, you fix it

A GYMPIE glazier has helped to fix the damage he caused to Billy's Hotel after he became frustrated with what he believed was a lack of service.

Dominic Francis Kernke pleaded guilty yesterday to wilful damage after he struck a glass door at the hotel, shattering it in its frame.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told the 31-year-old Gympie man was very embarrassed by his actions on August 19, and had made arrangements for the glass to be replaced.

Kernke was fined $400, with no conviction recorded.

In absentia

GYMPIE Magistrates Court was not only busy yesterday with those who appeared before the court but those who did not, sentencing three people in their absence.

Gympie resident Warren John Edser, 63, was fined $400 for shoplifting.

Pleading guilty to the charges in a letter, Edser said he did not intend to steal anything when passing through a self-service checkout, but had unfortunately ended up receiving items he didn't want.

Didillibah resident Lucas Gill, 21, received a fine of $500 for contravening a direction from police and 56-year-old Gympie resident Lorraine Mary Brock was fined $400 for shoplifting.