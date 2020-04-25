Glastonbury man recalls two Anzac uncles

GYMPIE REMEMBERS: Glastonbury's Buddy Pullen will today remember his two Anzac uncles, including Herbert William Pullen, the one who never returned from World War I.

GLASTONBURY resident Buddy (“I was Christened Buddy”) Pullen will today remember the two important Anzacs in his life, one who came home and one who did not.

The one who survived the horror of World War I was his uncle Frank Pullen, who died in 1969, aged in his late seventies.

He served with the 5th Light Horse Regiment’s Machine Gun Section at Gallipoli and then in the deserts of North Africa.

His memory and that of his younger brother, Herbert Pullen, who died in the battlefields of France, are preserved because of the efforts of Buddy’s sister Elaine, who collected the family history in her book, Pullen Pioneers.

Herbert joined up at 19 and survived a gun shot wound to the face (and one of the worst European winters on record) before being killed in action the following month, only 18 months before the Armistice.

He has no known grave but is commemorated at the French village of Villers-Bretonneaux, one of the 10,982 Australians who died in France during World War I.

Frank Pullen came from Helidon, but joined the Gympie-linked 5th Light Horse “for some reason,” Buddy Pullen said yesterday.

“Frank was nominated for the Victoria Cross, but because of a skirmish with a group of local Arabs who appeared to be playing both sides of the war, all medals to his unit were cancelled as a group disciplinary tactic to get someone to name those involved.

“Nobody would,” Mr Pullen said.

“During his time in North Africa he was with the 2nd Light Horse and was involved in the historic Battle of Beersheba,” Mrs West wrote in her book.

He returned home after four long and terrible years of fighting, she wrote.