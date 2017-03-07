Glamming it up for a good cause

CLASSIC BEAUTY: Michaela Dodt from Gympie Hair Review, who'll be running the Glitz & Glamour night this weekend.

THERE'LL be more than just an excuse to look good on Saturday night, with Gympie's Hair Review pulling out all stops for their charity Glitz & Glamour night.

Kicking off at the Pavilion from 7pm and featuring a retro-glam theme, there'll be plenty to keep guests entertained - including casino games, cocktails, dancing, live music and fashion and beauty from local designer Judy Copley.

The goal of the night, besides a good time, is to raise money for Little Haven Palliative Care - a great that bears a personal touch to Hair Review owner Carolann Verity.

Her mother is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, having just undergone a double mastectomy.

"My own mum's in hospital across the road, and it made me think why I wanted to get involved with palliative care,” she says.

"It's why I wanted to help host an evening - it'll be a fantastic evening.”

With Little Haven deriving much of their funding from Gympie locals, the event won't just be about an influx of funds - but a vital donation to help keep their life-saving services running for the community.

"Palliative care need every cent they can get, we need to raise 75 percent of funding in Gympie alone,” Mrs Verity says.

Tickets to the event are $100 each, and includes a drink on arrival, food and up to $2500 of 'funny money' to use in the casino games during the night.

Tickets are available online and at Hair Review on Mary St.