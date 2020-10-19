Menu
Gladys’ media blitz: Secret sex and cringe crushes

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
19th Oct 2020 4:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Secret sex, cringe worthy crushes and how Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Kyle Sandilands were all on the cards during a Monday morning media blitz.

Premier Berejiklian dedicated half an hour to live radio interviews.

She first appeared on 2GB where host Ben Fordham warned viewers about a potentially "confronting" interview. It ended up being a discussion over the same talking points she had reiterated last week before allowing callers to ring in and praise the premier.

 

The next spot in her diary was booked by Kiss FM - where she was interviewed by Kyle and Jackie O.

Shock Jock Kyle Sandilands waited just under two minutes to tell Ms Berejiklian "don't you find secret sex is always better?".

She brushed the question off but took the bait when Mr Sanilands claimed the Premier and him were similar because he was "having sex with seven different people at the radio station in Perth" when he worked there.

"Well there's a record I can't beat," she said.

Gladys Berejiklian on 2GB this morning with Ben Fordham.
Gladys Berejiklian on 2GB this morning with Ben Fordham.

"To your point it has made me much more empathetic and much more understanding of people's circumstances because you never imagine yourself to be in a particular situation and when it happens to you, you think ' how could this happen to me?'."

He also confessed he once thought Ms Berejiklian was into members of the same sex, which the Premier said was not the case but argued there would be nothing wrong with it if she was.

 

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian leaves radio station 2GB this morning. Photo: Jeremy Piper
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian leaves radio station 2GB this morning. Photo: Jeremy Piper

While chumming up to the Premier Mr Sandilands also suggested she should have joined him in Byron over the weekend to celebrate Hollywood star Zac Efron's birthday.

"As much as I love you guys I can't get into any more trouble," Ms Berejiklian said.

She also knocked back suggestions she would be appearing on The Bachelorette.

"Ah no, I don't think so. I would have thought about it but I don't have the time," she said.

Originally published as Gladys' media blitz: Secret sex and cringe crushes

More Stories

