Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
IN COURT: A woman told police she used her bong to smoke ‘herbal tea’. Thinkstock
IN COURT: A woman told police she used her bong to smoke ‘herbal tea’. Thinkstock
Crime

Gladstone woman says bong was to smoke ‘herbal tea’

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 22nd Jul 2020 10:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE woman told police her bong was used to smoke "herbal tea" when it was located during a search warrant, a court was told.

Jade Nicole Conboy, 21, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug driving and possession of a utensil.

 

READ MORE: NAME AND SHAME: Three drink drivers busted on CQ roads

READ MORE: 'I'll f---ing chop you up': Muscle sent to reclaim $5K debt

 

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court Conboy was intercepted at Barney Point when she tested positive for having methamphetamines in her system.

He said on June 19 a search warrant was conducted at Conboy's home where they located a plastic water pipe which had burned residue on it which smelt like marijuana.

Conboy told police it was used to smoke "herbal tea" the court was told.

Sen Con Spargo told the court a metal pipe and cone piece was also located which Conboy denied having knowledge of, however admitted it was her bedroom and she was the only occupant of the room.

Defence lawyer Brendon Selic said his client had just begun a traineeship for land and sea conservation and asked for a minimal disqualification as she needed her licence to work.

Conboy was convicted and fined $500 and disqualified from driving for a month.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

gladstonecourt gladstone drug drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID time bomb as commuters jammed on TransLink buses

        premium_icon COVID time bomb as commuters jammed on TransLink buses

        News Commuters have spoken of their concern when they were “literally packed” onto buses without windows or ventilation on North Stradbroke Island.

        • 22nd Jul 2020 9:36 AM
        A win for people power against speeding on busy rural road

        premium_icon A win for people power against speeding on busy rural road

        News A 90km/h speed limit on this Gympie region road was introduced last month but now...

        • 22nd Jul 2020 9:26 AM
        ‘Challenging’ Gympie council budget out next week

        premium_icon ‘Challenging’ Gympie council budget out next week

        News ‘The news isn’t all good, the fix will take some time’: Glen Hartwig

        Man pocketed MDMA capsule found on floor of Club 88

        premium_icon Man pocketed MDMA capsule found on floor of Club 88

        News The 23-year-old was searched by police as he left the Gympie nightclub in the early...