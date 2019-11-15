Gladstone man's $10K pay day from stolen copper

A GLADSTONE man who stole over 1500kg of copper made more than $10,000 when he fraudulently sold it to a South Trees company.

Mark Peter Schoeck pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to several charges including six counts of fraud and one count each of possess tainted property and stealing.

The court was told Schoeck stole the copper from an 80-year-old man at Rodds Bay between May 13 and June 16.

On six occasions Schoeck took the copper to Action Metal Recyclers at South Trees and pocketed the cash.

The court was told the trailer Schoeck used to transport the copper was stolen.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her 29-year-old client was a father and working at a caravan park in the region.

Ms Hight said her client and the co-accused regularly went camping in the area where the material was found.

"The area was right near a four-wheel-drive track," Ms Hight said.

"There are no fences, no signs stating it is private property and there were burnt out cars.

"There's a track that leads through to the beach."

Ms Hight said her client saw transmitters which were leaking oil and rusted and did not realise they belonged to someone.

"He thought there was some worth in them and he assumed it was rubbish," Ms Hight said.

"He thought it would be an easy way to make money.

"He said he would not have touched the material if he knew it belonged to somebody."

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow said Schoeck made over $10,000 during the offending.

However, since Schoeck's co-accused was not ordered to pay compensation by a different magistrate, Mr Morrow said he would not order it.

Schoeck was ordered to complete 140 hours of community service.