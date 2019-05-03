Gladiators women brave dense fog to net 1-0 Wanderers win

FOOTBALL: Despite conditions so torrid players "couldn't see from one side of the pitch to the other”, the Gympie United women's team found a way to win against Buderim last Friday night.

The Gladiators braved dense fog and reduced visibility to piece together their "best 45 minutes of the year” in the first half, but their display of skill and link-up passing went unrewarded on the scoreboard, which remained in a 0-0 deadlock at the half. The Wanderers responded and looked more threatening in the second stanza, but a solid United back four kept their clean sheet intact as squad coaches Adam Cross and Joel Albion watched.

It was centre back and team captain Sammie Sutton who netted the crucial goal late in the game, giving United an important 1-0 victory and their second on the trot after beating NYU the week before. Albion was pleased with what he saw in trying conditions reminiscent of his own playing days.

"I haven't seen fog like that since the old Tuesday night games 20 years ago,” Albion said.

"The pitch itself was fine, but it was just very soupy out there. From the bench we couldn't see to the other side of the field. We had to talk to each other and communication was key. They did that really well.

"We've been working on a lot of things at training, working really hard on our game plan, and the girls were able to translate that to the game.”

Casey Stringer and Adrienne Bell also earned praise for making good on their opportunity at Division 1 experience.

The reserves couldn't pull off a win, going down 3-2 to the Wanderers at full time, but both sides fancied their chances at another win on their ledger against Coolum and Noosa respectively last night.