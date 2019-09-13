Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladiators under-15s - (back, from left): Dylan Portugaller, Josh Rigby, Connor Hanlon-williams, Seamus Nash, Rohan Polley, coach Luke Wheeler, Josh Armstrong and Riley Stevens. Front: Ethan Palmer, Alex Stahl, Dhingi Malak, Cody-jon Gardner, Kynan Reid and Noah Albion.
Gladiators under-15s - (back, from left): Dylan Portugaller, Josh Rigby, Connor Hanlon-williams, Seamus Nash, Rohan Polley, coach Luke Wheeler, Josh Armstrong and Riley Stevens. Front: Ethan Palmer, Alex Stahl, Dhingi Malak, Cody-jon Gardner, Kynan Reid and Noah Albion.
News

Gladiators U15s' game plan to claim 2019 title

Rebecca Singh
by
13th Sep 2019 4:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

FOOTBALL: Playing 80 minutes of attacking football is what will get the Gympie United under-15s division 2 boys the Sunshine Coast title on Saturday.

Coach Luke Wheeler said the boys just needed to stick to the game plan against opposition Flinders.

"By moving the ball and playing with high intensity, the boys will be fine,” he said.

"I believe in the boys, they just have to believe in themselves.”

The style of footy Wheeler's boys play will be the difference in the last few minutes of the game.

"They (Flinders) play a kick chase style, so towards the end of the game they are tired from running up and down the field all day,” he said.

"We play a possessive style of football. It is simple because we let the ball do the work. That is why we roll teams because we have plenty of energy left in the tank towards the end of the game.”

Flinders strong goalkeeper means the Gladiators have to adjust their strategy to kick goals.

"Scoring goals right at the front will not work. We will need to have our winger cutting the ball across the face of the goals,” he said.

"We will need to get in behind the backline and cut across.”

Defence and a good start is what Wheeler believes can help the boys.

"Our defence is strong and we just need to be aware of the kick chase game they play,” he said.

"Defending a good lead would be good. I would like the boys to attack the full game. I know the boys can do it but we will have to play for the full 80 minutes.”

Gladiators v Flinders at 10am at Maroochydore.

flinders football club gympie sport gympie united football club gympie united gladiators u15s maroochydore
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: One of these 79 people will be crowned top teacher

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: One of these 79 people will be crowned top teacher

    News 'We have been blessed with only the best' Praise for 79 Gympie teachers

    • 13th Sep 2019 2:35 PM
    UPDATE: Fire moves toward Double Island, smoke at Rainbow

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fire moves toward Double Island, smoke at Rainbow

    News Smoke is affecting Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay and the Cooloola Coast

    Palaszczuk tours Gold Coast as conditions intensify

    premium_icon Palaszczuk tours Gold Coast as conditions intensify

    Environment Gold Coast bushfires: Palaszczuk tours area as conditions intensify

    Why spirits are no better for you than beer and wine

    premium_icon Why spirits are no better for you than beer and wine

    Health Three reasons why you shouldn’t order spirits, low-carb beers