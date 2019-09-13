Gladiators U15s' game plan to claim 2019 title

Photos View Photo Gallery

FOOTBALL: Playing 80 minutes of attacking football is what will get the Gympie United under-15s division 2 boys the Sunshine Coast title on Saturday.

Coach Luke Wheeler said the boys just needed to stick to the game plan against opposition Flinders.

"By moving the ball and playing with high intensity, the boys will be fine,” he said.

"I believe in the boys, they just have to believe in themselves.”

The style of footy Wheeler's boys play will be the difference in the last few minutes of the game.

"They (Flinders) play a kick chase style, so towards the end of the game they are tired from running up and down the field all day,” he said.

"We play a possessive style of football. It is simple because we let the ball do the work. That is why we roll teams because we have plenty of energy left in the tank towards the end of the game.”

Flinders strong goalkeeper means the Gladiators have to adjust their strategy to kick goals.

"Scoring goals right at the front will not work. We will need to have our winger cutting the ball across the face of the goals,” he said.

"We will need to get in behind the backline and cut across.”

Defence and a good start is what Wheeler believes can help the boys.

"Our defence is strong and we just need to be aware of the kick chase game they play,” he said.

"Defending a good lead would be good. I would like the boys to attack the full game. I know the boys can do it but we will have to play for the full 80 minutes.”

Gladiators v Flinders at 10am at Maroochydore.