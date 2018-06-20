Gladiators smash out 'best 90 minutes' of the season

ON FIRE: Jayden Davey kicked three goals to secure victory for the Gladiators last weekend.

ON FIRE: Jayden Davey kicked three goals to secure victory for the Gladiators last weekend. Leeroy Todd

Football: Gympie United Gladiators will be hunting back-to-back wins when they take on Nambour Yandina FC this Saturday.

The Gladiators celebrated their first win of the season in fine form, with a 3-1 victory over Maroochydore.

Despite having a tough season, coach Kyle Nix said the side was building to this and he "could not have asked for any more”.

"It was the best 90 minutes we have played all season, it was pretty pleasing,” he said.

"I can't ask for any more from them and if we play like that for the remainder of the season we can get some wins.

"It was a collective team performance and has become the benchmark we will be striving for each week. I have said to the lads from the start of the season we are working hard and working together.”

Striker Jayden Davey slotted Gympie's three goals.

"He was one of the best players but it was such a team effort,” Nix said.

"Everyone jelled together and we attacked well.”

The Gladiators cannot be complacent after their win, going into battle against equally matched NYFC.

"It will be an important game. There was a different feel at training on Tuesday, the lads are buzzing,” Nix said.

"We have to go into every game like we did on Saturday. They have had a spring in their step the last couple of games. We have been building towards this win for a couple weeks.”

Gladiators v NYFC, Saturday, One Mile Oval at 5pm.