Gladiators ready to lock horns in sudden death FFA Cup tie

Gladiators midfielder Billy Bayldon scored two goals on the weekend. Leeroy Todd

THE Gympie United Gladiators will host a blockbuster Football Federation Australia Cup clash against Brisbane Capital 2 team Westside Grovely FC this Saturday afternoon.

The two sides face off in Round 3 of the Football Queensland qualification process within the overall FFA Cup, an annual national knockout competition featuring a total of around 781 teams from amateur and professional ranks.

The 32 teams comprising the final FFA Cup competition proper are the 10 A-League teams and 22 teams other semi-professional and amateur qualifiers, referred to as "Member Federation Clubs”, from each state federation. The A-League clubs enter the competition at the Round of 32.

Adelaide United won the 2018 FFA Cup, defeating Sydney FC 2-1 for their second trophy since the competition's inception in 2014.

The Gladiators face Westside immediately after their dramatic 2-2 draw with NYU in Round 2 of the Sunshine Coast Football competition last Saturday.

Player-coach Kyle Nix had to be taken from the field in an ambulance when he dislocated his elbow just 30 seconds after entering the game.

The match kicks off at 4pm Saturday afternoon.