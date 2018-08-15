Gladiators keep up the fight in thrilling 4-0 win.

ON TARGET: Gympie United striker Jayden Davey in action against Coolum at Coolum on the weekend.

ON TARGET: Gympie United striker Jayden Davey in action against Coolum at Coolum on the weekend. Leeroy Todd

Football: The Gympie United Gladiators showed they still have plenty of fight left in the tank with a 4-0 victory over Coolum on Saturday.

Despite not contending for a finals spot, Gladiators played for club pride and showed they would not be left sitting on the bottom of the ladder.

Striker Jayden Davey, who netted two goals and midfielder Billy Bayldon, who scored one, started to fire for the Gladiators, damaging any hopes of a Coolum comeback.

"Jayden has been a threat all season and is the league's third top scorer,” Gladiators coach Kyle Nix said.

"Once they (Davey and Bayldon) got going they were unstoppable but it was a real team performance.”

Billy Bayldon. Leeroy Todd

Conditions at Coolum are pretty tough but a change in the formation showed Nix the boys were going to get home.

"The ground is a bit different in Coolum and to walk away with a clean sheet was great,” he said.

"I can tell when the boys are warming up and on Saturday the lads were just on and everything they did was just spot on.

"The formation and game plan we used on Saturday had been used before but this time it was different. They believed in themselves.”

Nix could not single out one player as the best but said the win was a team effort.

"We could have had nine or 10 players get the man of the match at the end of that game,” he said.

"The way we competed and challenged, we could beat anyone. Saturday was the benchmark of what we can produce.”

This weekend will be the ultimate challenge when the Gladiators take on the undefeated Noosa.

"It will be another tough game. They deserve to be where they are, Noosa are the pinnacle,” Nix said.

"Their mindset and attitude is the best. We won't change much going into this game, but we will want to build for next season.”