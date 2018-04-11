Gladiators hope to turn frustrations into wins

ON THE BALL: Gladiators Cody Greaves playing against Beerwah/Glasshouse Beegees.

Football: Gympie United Gladiators will be hunting their first win after two draws to open their season and hopefully turn their frustrations into wins.

"When they start do getting frustrated because we're drawing and it is frustrating, it's a good thing,” Gladiators coach Kyle Nix said.

"The lads are wanting to win and a win is better than a draw.”

Keeping last years defending premiers Maroochydore to 2-all in the season opener, Gladiators coach Kyle Nix said it was a great effort.

"I think many people would expected us to get a result and we got a good draw and could have won,” he said.

"We created a lot of chances in that game and we deserved to win this game.”

Gladiators second game was against Nambour Yadina FC and the final score was 3-all.

Digging deep these last two games, the Gladiators have had two gutsy performances, coming from behind to draw after two players were sent off.

"We have come back in the last 10 minutes in both games to equalise with just 10 men,” Nix said.

"The lads have a will to win and we have been playing very good football.

"We will be looking to play the entire game like we have those final 10 minutes of the first two games.”

Playing their third game of the season this weekend, Nix is hoping his side can keep that fire.

Gympie host Woombye FC this Saturday at One Mile Ovals at 5pm.