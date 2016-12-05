Give the best gift of all and adopt-a-family this Christmas

GIVING SEASON: Julie Miller and Major Brian Smith from the Gympie Salvation Army are asking the community to help those most in need.

THIS year has been a difficult one for many families living across the Gympie region.

What's supposed to be a happy and joyful time of the year can often be the exact opposite for those struggling to make ends meet.

It's why the Gympie Times, working together with a number of charities across town, needs your help to make a difference with the Adopt-a-Family Christmas appeal.

The response so far has given dozens of local families the chance to put presents under the tree and have a proper Christmas dinner.

"So far the response has been incredible, there have been well over 100 families adopted this year,” said Julie Miller from the Gympie Salvation Army.

"It's one of the best years we've ever had, actually.”

Elsewhere, charities including Anglicare and Family Charity have seen hampers and toys delivered to appreciative families across the region.

Mrs Miller said the major question donors should ask themselves is what these families really need over the holidays.

The most common request - toys.

"The thing with toys is that it's such a comparatively big deal when compared to things like food and clothing,” she said.

"It's a big cost for families struggling to make ends meet as it is.”

Mrs Miller added the end of the year also meant the start of the school year just a few weeks after Christmas itself, often stretching household budgets to breaking point.

"These families are often having to leave payments to the last minute, whereas everyone else may have much longer to budget their expenses,” she said.

"It's almost impossible to do on Centrelink payments alone.”

With most packages being handed out on December 14, there's still time to make a donation of a food hamper and toys - with the final deadline for the Salvation Army being next Monday.

With such a strong turnout, Julie Miller believes every family who shows up should be taken care of.

"The campaign does a lot to ease the weight on our shoulders a lot of the time, it means everybody will be able to get the things they desperately need,” she said.

"I can't describe what it means to them, but I can guarantee there will be tears on the day - it just shows how grateful they are.”