Give it to me straight, councillor

"GIVE it to me straight, doc” is one of my favourite movie lines.

Along with the standard reply, "This might hurt a bit”, it sounds like the beginning of a budget conversation between Gympie ratepayers and their council.

But what are our chances of the council giving it to us straight? "It don't look so good,” the cowboy doctor might say.

For example, we are told that an average residential ratepayer will pay a 2.5 per cent rate increase, whoever an average residential ratepayer is.

What about farm, shop, factory and warehouse owners, who can be expected to pass at least some of their increased costs on to customers?

And what about the service charges that most of us consider to be part of our rates bill, even if they are not strictly speaking, rates?

Also, ratepayers are not the only ones who matter. In a region with extremely low vacancy rates for rentals, tenants are likely to carry at least some of the increased burden.

In some communities, the rates rise will be greater than 2.5 per cent (according to the council, up to 10 per cent in some areas for properties with a higher valuation).

And some will have a smaller increase, or even pay less.

After trying to make sense of today's council budget, many might recall that cowboy doctor's most popular advice: "Drink this, it'll make you feel better”.