Girls team, a Gympie first

Rugby League: Gympie's first under-14's girls side will take to the field tomorrow, due mainly to players Charlotte Blackwood and Tia McLellan.

With the girls not wanting to travel to play on the Sunshine Coast, they took to social media and rallied their friends and anyone they knew to get a side together.

Charlotte, 13, who was introduced to league by Tia, 13, said it was difficult.

"It started off as just Tia and I, and then we found friends that were interested in playing,” she said.

"We found it hard. Not a lot of girls were interested in playing league because they were a bit scared but we managed to get them playing.”

Having played league for three years, Charlotte said there were not many girls playing.

"I played with the boys because of the lack of girls, but this year because of my age I couldn't play with the boys,” she said.

"I would have had to play for the Noosa Pirates girls team but when we got some interest, we thought we should make a Gympie side.”

As the NRL looks to introduce a women's competition this year, the side's coach Darren Burns said this was a great way to grow the game.

"These girls won't have to stop playing and can play the game at a higher level,” he said.

Burns said Tia and Charlotte's hard work paid off.

"They were good recruitment officers. It is good for the club and good for girls who may want to try their hand at league,” he said.

"A few girls had to travel to Noosa last year to play. This (the girls side) means they won't have to travel and they can play for their home town's side.”