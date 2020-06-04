Girls arrested over teen’s balcony death

TWO teenage girls have been arrested over the death of former Churchie student Cian English.

Mr English, 19, plunged to his death from a Surfers Paradise highrise balcony on May 24 while allegedly trying to escape suspected knife-wielding armed robbers after a drug-fuelled party.

The two girls aged 15 and 16 both from Coomera are expected to be charged with murder, robbery, deprivation of liberty, torture and stealing.

It will be alleged both girls filmed Mr English's assault, torture and death, before it was posted to social media.

The stealing charges relate to a phone and clothing being stolen from an unconscious male on the balcony of the unit, after Mr English fell to his death.

Three men, aged 18 to 22, were charged with his murder over what was initially thought to have been an accidental fall.

Jason Ryan Knowles, 22, of Moranbah, Lachlan Paul Soper-Lagas, 18, of Woodridge, and Hayden Paul Kratzmann, 20, of Caboolture, have been charged with murder and armed robbery in company. They were yesterday further charged with stealing and torture.

They allegedly came into the apartment where Mr English was staying to rob him and his friend.

Police will allege the three accused and the two teenage girls were staying at an apartment at the View Pacific Resort in Surfers Paradise when they met Mr English and his friend.

According to police the two groups began talking over the balcony and the men invited Mr English and his friends upstairs where they allegedly had a stash of prescription medication.

Several hours later, it will be alleged the three men, with the two girls in tow, came downstairs to Mr English's apartment and robbed him and his friend of their clothing and mobile phones at knifepoint.

Police will allege Mr English was threatened and feared he would be killed after being stabbed.

One of the girls is accused of filming the violent altercation. The vision allegedly captures one of the girls commenting that Mr English had gone over the balcony.

He was found with a knife wound to his arm and blood was found inside the apartment, police will allege.

