Girl taken to hospital after alleged assault

EMERGENCY services were called to Glenwood last night following initial reports of a sexual assault on a young girl.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were called to a private residence at 7.45pm and a girl was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

A spokesman from Queensland Police could not confirm if the alleged assault was sexual nor the age of the child involved.

"Police are currently investigating an assault complaint from the 23rd of May at Glenwood," he confirmed to The Gympie Times.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the incident, no further details can be provided at this time."

A Sunshine Coast Health District spokeswoman could not confirm if the nature of the girl's injuries or if she was still in hospital.