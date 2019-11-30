Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A school-age girl has suffered significant injuries and is in a serious condition after a jetski collided with the inflatable tube she was riding at a lake.
A school-age girl has suffered significant injuries and is in a serious condition after a jetski collided with the inflatable tube she was riding at a lake.
Breaking

Girl seriously hurt in crash with jetski

by Shiloh Payne
30th Nov 2019 3:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A young girl has been rushed to hospital after a jetski collided with an inflatable tube she was riding in on the Sunshine Coast.

 

A school-aged girl is in serious but stable condition after the accident that happened outside Marshall Ski Lakes and Camp Grounds on Leafy Lane, Woombye, just after midday Saturday.

 

The child was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with head, neck, chest and abdominal injuries.

 

Owner of Marshall Ski Lakes and Camp Grounds said the young girl was at a birthday party, being pulled by a boat in a tube that collided with a jetski mid-race.

 

"There was a jetski race going on, it was all marked out and they rode straight out in front of them," Mr Marshall said.

 

A medical officer and critical care paramedic attended the incident.

 

Three other people involved in the crash were assessed at the scene and declined hospital transport.

crash editors picks hospital jet ski marshall ski lakes and camp grounds summer sunshine coast water woombye

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Teen injured in motorbike crash near Gympie

        premium_icon BREAKING: Teen injured in motorbike crash near Gympie

        News A man has fallen off his horse and a young teen has crashed his motorbike into a tree in two incidents in the Gympie region today.

        Man injured after buggy rollover near Gympie

        premium_icon Man injured after buggy rollover near Gympie

        News It was one of the two incidents that happened in the past 24 hours in the Gympie...

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Desperate farmers de-stock as drought bites

        premium_icon Desperate farmers de-stock as drought bites

        News Gympie livestock agent Dan Sullivan has had to close his books for Gympie’s last...