Girl partially amputates hand in meat grinder

Argyle Street in Camden where a girl has partially amputated her hand.

A seven-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital after she partially amputated after sticking it in a meat grinder in Sydney's southwest.

Ambulances rushed to a business on Argyle St in Camden about 1pm following a call the little girl had stuck her hand in the meat grinder.

The meat grinder was turned on at the time but her right hand was not trapped but sustained serious damage.

A helicopter with a specialist medical team and two ambulances went to the business, a NSW Ambulance spokesman said.

She has been taken via road ambulance to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.