Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Girl injured in sand boarding accident

RESCUE MISSION: Girl injured shoulder in sand boarding accident.
RESCUE MISSION: Girl injured shoulder in sand boarding accident. Kevin Farmer

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD girl has injured her shoulder in a sand boarding incident on Fraser Island.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted the girl from Happy Valley last night.　

The girl was sand boarding with her family at Waddy Point using a boogie board when she fell and injured her shoulder.　

She was treated at the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics before being transported by road to Happy Valley.　

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter then airlifted her to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.　

The girl is the second patient to be airlifted from Fraser Island after a sand boarding accident with in a week.　

Last Wednesday a 15-year-old boy was treated for suspected spinal injuries after coming off his board when sand boarding at Orchid Beach.

He was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital by the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter in a stable condition.　

Bundaberg News Mail
Gympie's community gift for Christmas

Gympie's community gift for Christmas

St Vincent De Paul Society's Gympie chapter volunteers will deliver 120 Christmas hampers to those families "Vinnies” have identified as in need.

Father's death leads to marijuana production

Family grows dope to sleep

Happy and early Christmas at Zion

HAPPY AND EARLY CHRISTMAS: Dawn Perriman, Beth Norris, Yvonne Wilson, Bruce Hookway, Col Knopke and Angus MacDonald enjoyed their early celebration.

Retirement villae staff turn it on for friends and clients

Spun out by 'father's childhood abuse'

Court told of abuse and destabilisation

Abusive dad wrecked this man's life

Local Partners