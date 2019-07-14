Menu
News

Girl hospitalised after bull trampling

by Thomas Morgan
14th Jul 2019 11:43 AM
A TEENAGE girl has been taken to hospital after an accident involving a bull on a property northwest of Brisbane this morning.

Emergency services were called to the property off Showgrounds Drive, Highvale, near Samford to Brisbane's northwest.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a girl in her mid-teens was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition after being trampled by a bull.

She reportedly suffered injuries to her back and chest.

