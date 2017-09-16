Girl gamers to descend on USC Gympie campus

GAME ON: The day-long Girls Make Games workshop on September 28, at USC's Gympie campus will be led by internationally-recognised gaming educator, USC Associate Lecturer in Serious Games Dr Colleen Stieler-Hunt.

GAME ON: The day-long Girls Make Games workshop on September 28, at USC's Gympie campus will be led by internationally-recognised gaming educator, USC Associate Lecturer in Serious Games Dr Colleen Stieler-Hunt.

GYMPIE girls are invited to explore the world of gaming as part of a free holiday workshop by USC designed to inspire the next generation of information technology specialists.

The day-long Girls Make Games workshop on Thursday, September 28, at USC's Gympie campus will be led by internationally-recognised gaming educator, USC Associate Lecturer in Serious Games Dr Colleen Stieler-Hunt.

Girls aged 11 years and over can design and code their own game with help from Dr Stieler-Hunt and USC's Bachelor of Serious Games staff and students.

The workshop is supported by the Tech Girls Movement, a worldwide initiative that encourages girls to consider careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Dr Stieler-Hunt, who earlier this year received a scholarship to attend the world's largest game developers' conference in San Francisco, said the fun workshop would teach the basics of game-making, and highlight future job opportunities offered by the industry.

"The gaming industry is now big business.

People may think games are frivolous but they can be more than purely entertaining, and can educate and change behaviours," she said.

There are limited places in the workshop.

To register email gympie@usc.edu.au by September 22.