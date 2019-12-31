Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young boy is recovering in hospital while a girl continues to fight for life after two near drownings at Brisbane homes in the past 24 hours.
A young boy is recovering in hospital while a girl continues to fight for life after two near drownings at Brisbane homes in the past 24 hours.
Health

Girl fights for life, boy stable after near drownings

by Isabella Magee
31st Dec 2019 8:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG boy is recovering in hospital as a girl continues to fight for life after two near-drownings in the past 24 hours.

The boy was rushed to hospital after he nearly drowned at a home in south Brisbane last night.

Emergency services treated him after he was pulled from water at a private residence in Runcorn at about 6.35pm.

He was transported in a stable condition to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

The incident follows a young girl who is still fighting for her life after she nearly drowned at a private residence in Woodridge at 3.18pm yesterday.

Critical care paramedics were called to the scene and transported the girl to Queensland Children's Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

children critical drowining

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New report paints grim picture for Rattler

        premium_icon New report paints grim picture for Rattler

        News Gympie council to have more questions to answer following release of damning figures.

        Gympie region businesses that went boom and bust in 2019

        premium_icon Gympie region businesses that went boom and bust in 2019

        News 2019 was a year of triumphs, tragedies and saving graces for businesses in the...

        Gympie farewells one of its driest, hottest years on record

        premium_icon Gympie farewells one of its driest, hottest years on record

        News The region has just survived one of its hottest and driest years on record, but...

        BREAKING: Dangerous stingers warning for Fraser Island

        premium_icon BREAKING: Dangerous stingers warning for Fraser Island

        Health This is the second recorded marine stinger since November.