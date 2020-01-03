Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young girl has died after she sustained injuries in what is believed to be a freak fishing accident.
A young girl has died after she sustained injuries in what is believed to be a freak fishing accident.
News

Girl dies in freak fishing accident at pier

by Brittany Goldsmith, Brooke Grebert-Craig
3rd Jan 2020 1:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A freak fishing accident is believed to have claimed the life of a young girl at Inverloch.

The girl, who is yet to be identified, was with family members from Melbourne on the holiday town's pier when she sustained life-threatening injuries just after 9.30am.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said paramedics tried to revive her but she died at the scene.

"It is understood a child sustained life-threatening injuries just after 9.30am at the pier," she said.

Inverloch pier.
Inverloch pier.

"Paramedics worked on the girl, however she sadly died at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious."

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

brittany.goldsmith@news.com.au

accident death fsihing inverloch pier

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘As skinny as a rat’: Woman's incredible weight gain journey

        premium_icon ‘As skinny as a rat’: Woman's incredible weight gain journey

        News An offensive comment about Krystal Sievers’ weight was the moment she decided to change her life.

        Swimmers hit by mystery marine stingers at Double Island Point

        premium_icon Swimmers hit by mystery marine stingers at Double Island...

        News A BATHER reportedly received urgent treatment after suffering an allergic reaction...

        Shell shocked: Coast team caught in catastrophic fire storm

        premium_icon Shell shocked: Coast team caught in catastrophic fire storm

        Breaking A bucket-list trip for lifesavers changed as smoke blanketed the sky

        Petrol tanker and ute collide in major highway smash

        premium_icon Petrol tanker and ute collide in major highway smash

        Breaking Paramedics were called to an area on the Bruce Hwy about 8am.