Girl dead after swim turns into tragedy

A NINE-YEAR-OLD girl has died after swimming in a river in Townsville, Queensland, yesterday despite members of the public and police divers jumping in to drag her out.

Emergency services were called to Rossiter Park, on the bank of the Ross River at Aitkenvale, just after 4.30pm yesterday to reports of a child failing to resurface after going swimming.

It is understood the girl had been with a group of children, including her siblings, when the incident occurred.

Police divers and bystanders jumped into the water to search for the girl.

They managed to pull her out of the water. She was taken to Townsville Hospital just before 5.30pm as paramedics attempted to resuscitate her.

However police confirmed overnight the girl died.

Child Protection Investigation Unit Detective Senior Sergeant David Miles told the Townsville Bulletin another child in the group raised the alarm and the missing girl could have been underwater from anywhere between five and 20 minutes.

"Most of the efforts were concentrated on locating the young girl and getting her to the surface … in due course we will be able to ascertain how long she may have been immersed under the water," Sen-Sgt Miles said.

"Hopefully we'll have some answers as we progress the investigation."

