Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were called out to a home invasion in Shirleen Cr Condon. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Emergency services were called out to a home invasion in Shirleen Cr Condon. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Crime

Girl, 15, charged over home invasion

by TESS IKONOMOU
17th Oct 2019 6:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE girl has been charged over the terrifying home invasion in Condon and vicious assault of another girl.

The 15-year-old is facing five charges including one count of burglary and will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

It is alleged she broke into a Shirleen Crescent house in Condon on Monday night and attacked two girls with hammers.

A neighbour told the Townsville Bulletin she saw the girls emerge from the house which had been set alight, with blood pouring down their faces.

More Stories

Show More
crime home invasion townsville

Top Stories

    Christmas bug has bitten early for this Gympie wonderland

    premium_icon Christmas bug has bitten early for this Gympie wonderland

    News Mr and Mrs Stolberg used to have the prettiest lights in town - see what they've got in store now.

    Three Gympie student nurses headed for life-changing trip

    premium_icon Three Gympie student nurses headed for life-changing trip

    News 'I think it's good to see how lucky we are as a country.'

    Gympie grower 'just wanted to be left alone with his dope'

    premium_icon Gympie grower 'just wanted to be left alone with his dope'

    News The man pleaded guilty to possessing 3.53kg of marijuana and seeds

    How new plan will grow junior cricket numbers in Gympie

    premium_icon How new plan will grow junior cricket numbers in Gympie

    News 'We want our cricketers to match it with the surrounding areas'