Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene at Helensvale train station this afternoon.
The scene at Helensvale train station this afternoon.
News

Teens taken to hospital after alleged train station fight

by Emily Halloran
28th Jul 2020 7:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teens have been hospitalised after an alleged fight broke out at Helensvale Train Station on Tuesday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to the station on Town Centre Drive in Helensvale about 4.20pm.

A girl was left with facial injuries, while a boy had head injuries.

Both were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Initial reports by police indicate there may have been theft involved.

Police are investigating the incident and allegations.

Originally published as Girl, boy taken to hospital after alleged train station fight

More Stories

editors picks fight injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        23yo tries to hide pot in undies during police search, fails

        premium_icon 23yo tries to hide pot in undies during police search, fails

        News The Gympie man was busted when police were searching for a wanted person at his house

        PM’s flying fish visit as virus cuts Queensland trip short

        premium_icon PM’s flying fish visit as virus cuts Queensland trip short

        Politics Prime Minister Scott Morrison praises efforts of prominent fishery

        Join your Gympie Times team for morning tea

        premium_icon Join your Gympie Times team for morning tea

        News We're keen to help you make the most of the new online format

        Gympie thief robbed elderly, homes, businesses for 17 years

        premium_icon Gympie thief robbed elderly, homes, businesses for 17 years

        News The 44-year-old pensioner/ serial burglar has been brought to justice and faces...