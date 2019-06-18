Girl assaulted at popular Gympie region campsite

CHARGED: A 24-year-old Gympie man pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault after an incident at Inskip Pt last year.

WHAT was supposed to be a fun camping trip turned into a nightmare for a 12-year-old girl who was assaulted by a man in a camp shower tent at an Inskip Point camp site late last year.

Gympie man William Alan Axtell, 24, had been camping with a group of friends on December 29, including a 12-year-old girl, Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week.

The group had been chasing crabs on the beach, when the defendant and victim were left alone, the court was told.

Axtell propositioned the girl by saying: "I have a girlfriend...do you want to kiss?"

Shortly after, aware of his mistake, Axtell tried to flee the scene, the court heard.

He barged the girl out of the doorway, knocking her into the dirt and leaving her in tears, the court heard.

Axtell, a former Gympie State High School student, pleaded guilty to one count of common assault in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Axtell's solicitor told the court of the man's remorse and his history of mental health including a diagnosis of paranoia, schizophrenia and anxiety.

"My client can't seem to grasp the image of what went down. He accepts he did something wrong, but he cannot put it sequentially in his mind, nor describe the reasons why he did it," the solicitor said.

"Fortunately he was able to realise it was an inappropriate situation and fled that situation. It's an unfortunate circumstance and he is really embarrassed and apologetic."

Axtell was fined $250 with no conviction recorded.