Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: A 24-year-old Gympie man pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault after an incident at Inskip Pt last year.
CHARGED: A 24-year-old Gympie man pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault after an incident at Inskip Pt last year. Robyne Cuerel
News

Girl assaulted at popular Gympie region campsite

Philippe Coquerand
by
18th Jun 2019 4:07 PM | Updated: 19th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT was supposed to be a fun camping trip turned into a nightmare for a 12-year-old girl who was assaulted by a man in a camp shower tent at an Inskip Point camp site late last year.

Gympie man William Alan Axtell, 24, had been camping with a group of friends on December 29, including a 12-year-old girl, Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week.

The group had been chasing crabs on the beach, when the defendant and victim were left alone, the court was told.

Axtell propositioned the girl by saying: "I have a girlfriend...do you want to kiss?"

Shortly after, aware of his mistake, Axtell tried to flee the scene, the court heard.

He barged the girl out of the doorway, knocking her into the dirt and leaving her in tears, the court heard.

Axtell, a former Gympie State High School student, pleaded guilty to one count of common assault in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Axtell's solicitor told the court of the man's remorse and his history of mental health including a diagnosis of paranoia, schizophrenia and anxiety.

"My client can't seem to grasp the image of what went down. He accepts he did something wrong, but he cannot put it sequentially in his mind, nor describe the reasons why he did it," the solicitor said.

"Fortunately he was able to realise it was an inappropriate situation and fled that situation. It's an unfortunate circumstance and he is really embarrassed and apologetic."

Axtell was fined $250 with no conviction recorded.

court briefs gympie magistrates court inskip point inskip point campsite william alan axtell
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Accused partner lands in Queensland to face charges

    premium_icon Accused partner lands in Queensland to face charges

    Crime A Victorian man has arrived in Queensland and is expected to be charged over the death of a Hervey Bay woman.

    Mayor: council the meat in planning sandwich

    premium_icon Mayor: council the meat in planning sandwich

    Council News Development can be controversial, difficult process for all sides.

    • 18th Jun 2019 3:45 PM
    LIVE STREAM: Don't miss schoolboys rugby union action

    LIVE STREAM: Don't miss schoolboys rugby union action

    News Find out how to catch all the action

    • 18th Jun 2019 3:09 PM
    MONSTERS: Three things more likely to kill you than a shark

    premium_icon MONSTERS: Three things more likely to kill you than a shark

    News Cooloola Coast diver tells of the real dangers of the deep