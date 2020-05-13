Police have charged two teenage girls with the assault of another girl.

A TEENAGE girl who was allegedly bashed over her mobile phone in broad daylight on a suburban Cairns street is recovering from her injuries.

The 17-year-old was walking on a pathway near Coolabah Cres at White Rock on Friday about 3pm when she realised she was being followed by three teenage girls.

It is alleged one of them ran from behind and grabbed her hair before forcing her to the ground and repeatedly kneeing and punching her on the head.

The alleged attack made her drop her phone and one of the trio allegedly grabbed it before the group fled on foot along Sheehy Rd.

A couple who were nearby witnessed the incident and managed to detain two of the girls with several other witnesses coming to the aid of the victim.

The third managed to flee, but the victim's phone was recovered from one of the group.

Police arrived and took the pair, aged 14 and 15, into custody.

The woman suffered grazing, bruising and swelling and required medical treatment at the scene.

The girls, who are from White Rock and Cairns North respectively, were charged with assault occasioning bodily harm whilst in company.

The younger girl was also charged with one count of stealing.

Both are scheduled to appear in the Cairns Children's Court.

Investigations are continuing to located the third offender.

Originally published as Girl allegedly bashed over mobile phone in daylight attack