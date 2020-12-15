Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three people have been bitten by snakes in separate incidents, including a girl, 8, who was bitten when she went to open the fridge
Three people have been bitten by snakes in separate incidents, including a girl, 8, who was bitten when she went to open the fridge
News

Girl bitten by snake as she opened fridge

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
15th Dec 2020 6:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE people have been treated after being bitten by snakes in separate incidents across the NT overnight.

An 8-year-old girl was bitten by a snake which slithered out from underneath a fridge when she went to open it.

St John Ambulance's Craig Garraway said the girl's parents were able to catch the snake and take it with them to the hospital.

In Tennant Creek a 45-year-old man had a snake wrap around his leg and bite him.

Mr Garraway said the man was shocked and became unwell.

"Paramedics have treated him and taken him up to the Tennant Creek Hospital and he was receiving treatment last night as well," he said.

In Nightcliff late last night paramedics were called to treat a 25-year-old man who was bitten by a snake.

He was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital for monitoring as it was not clear what type of snake was involved.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

Originally published as Girl, 8, bitten by snake as she opened fridge

snake bites

Just In

    Just In

      Worker killed at mine

      Worker killed at mine
      • 15th Dec 2020 6:35 PM

      Top Stories

        Mother's final act saved Goomeri fire survivor from death

        Premium Content Mother's final act saved Goomeri fire survivor from death

        News Gladys Edwards died in the most horrific fashion nearly 79 years ago today, but her desperate final act meant her daughter Marie is still alive today.

        A LIFE WELL LIVED: They were hard times but good times

        Premium Content A LIFE WELL LIVED: They were hard times but good times

        News A moving tribute from her family to beloved Widgee woman Myrna McIntosh, who passed...

        ‘Unprecedented’: The hospitals tens of millions in deficit

        Premium Content ‘Unprecedented’: The hospitals tens of millions in deficit

        Health Revealed: Qld hospital and health services millions in deficit

        Historical Coast pub hits the market

        Premium Content Historical Coast pub hits the market

        Property It might be 106 years old, but this Coast pub still has a lot of life left in her ...