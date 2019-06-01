Menu
Crime

Girl, 7, lured from home by man

1st Jun 2019 10:17 AM
A girl who was playing out the front of a southwest Sydney home was lured to an abandoned house by a man who began taking off her clothes, police say.

The seven-year-old was playing in front of a Macquarie Fields home about 4pm on Friday when a 34-year-old man grabbed her hand and led her to a vacant property nearby.

 

The seven-year-old girl was playing at the front of a home on Bunya Place, Macquarie Fields, when she was approached.
Police said a witness told a relative of the girl, who found her and the man at the property. The man had allegedly started taking off the girl's clothes.

He was detained until police arrived and arrested him.

The man is due to face the Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday charged with taking a child with intent to remove parental control, and remaining in a building with intent to commit an indictable offence.

