Girl, 6, called police after mother killed

Forensic officers at the home at Crestmead yesterday

A TERRIFIED six-year-old girl called triple-0 after her mother was murdered in their Crestmead home, neighbours have claimed.

A man, believed to be the woman's partner, was last night being interviewed by police after he was led from the house covered in blood.

The little girl called for an ambulance at 6.30am, with neighbours claiming she and her two-year-old brother had been shut inside a bedroom during the attack.

Paramedics arrived on scene to find the mother dead with significant facial injuries.

Police arrived at the address soon after, established a crime scene and took away several witnesses - including neighbours - to be interviewed at a nearby police station.

One neighbour said the children had been shut in a room while the attack unfolded.

They were released soon after to see their mother dead on the floor.

The children were consoled by residents while a man was taken from the home by police. They said he asked if they had "heard anything" as he was led away.

One neighbour said the family, from Sudan, had moved in to the home several months ago.

She said the mother was the "best neighbour ever".

"She's beautiful," the neighbour said.

"She's the most beautiful person you could ever come across to talk to.

"She's the best neighbour I ever had and she's been taken away now."

Residents who spoke to The Courier-Mail yesterday said they had not heard the attack unfold and had never heard any altercations while the woman resided there.

"(Blood) was all over his arms and his legs," one neighbour said.

Residents yesterday gathered in the street as detectives and forensic officers combed the scene, removing bags of evidence.

Children left flowers outside the home while people who knew the dead woman sobbed in the street, comforting each other.

Friends posted on social media yesterday about helping the woman move into the new home only months ago.

A statement released by police said the investigation was continuing as detectives spoke with various witnesses.

"Detectives are treating the death as suspicious and several people (including witnesses) are currently assisting police with their inquiries," the statement said.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14