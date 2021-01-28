Girl, 2, pricked by syringe at popular park

A toddler has suffered a needle stick injury at a popular Brisbane aquatic park.

The little girl, aged 2, was spending Australia Day at Ferny Grove Aquatic Park when the terrifying injury happened.

The child's mother shared the distressing event on social media, to warn other parents.

"My 2 year old daughter and my husband were in the disabled toilets," she said.

"My daughter was waiting for my husband and put her hand up under the baby change table and hidden in the bottom was a dirty needle and unfortunately she has grabbed it and has been pricked by it in the thigh."

The harrowing tale has been cited by a chorus or locals as "disgusting".

The little girl was taken to hospital and will be subject to multiple blood tests over three months, leaving the her young family in a stressful state of limbo.

"This is just a reminder for all parents to please check the bathrooms and change table before you let your children near them at Ferny Grove Aqua Park and all parks," the mother said.

She said she had contact Brisbane City Council which confirmed they had been informed about an event.

Council spokesperson said officers were "aware of an alleged incident at the Ferny Grove Aqua Park. Advice at the time was no injury had occurred".

They said council staff were to inspect the site yesterday and were working quickly to bring sharps disposal containers to the park.

"The toilet block at Ferny Grove Aqua Park is currently cleaned daily, and while it is not a mandatory requirement, we are working to have a sharps container installed as soon as possible."

Originally published as Girl, 2, pricked by syringe at popular Brisbane park