Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ARRESTED: A 13-year-old has been charged with attempted armed robbery.
ARRESTED: A 13-year-old has been charged with attempted armed robbery.
Crime

Girl, 13, attempts to steal car at knifepoint

Claudia Williams
22nd Oct 2019 4:10 PM | Updated: 23rd Oct 2019 8:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 13-YEAR-OLD girl has been charged with attempted armed robbery after she tried to steal a car at knifepoint at a Murgon supermarket carpark on Friday night.

It is alleged the girl approached residents who were sitting in their vehicle in the supermarket carpark at 8pm, produced a knife and demanded they surrender their vehicle.

The people got out of the car and the girl got in, however, she failed to start the car.

The girl then allegedly fled the area on foot.

Police from the Murgon Child Protection Investigation Unit identified, found and arrested the girl within half an hour of the reported incident.

More Stories

Show More
attempted robbery murgon crime south burnett attempted robbery south burnett crime
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Jury finds Gympie man not guilty of raping six-year-old daughter

    premium_icon Jury finds Gympie man not guilty of raping six-year-old...

    News Man walks free from court after jury rejects evidence in Gympie rape trial

    Outrage at Queensland’s speeding fine frenzy

    premium_icon Outrage at Queensland’s speeding fine frenzy

    News Qld motorists busted for speeding one every 30 seconds

    Gympie tip hours to change, but not everyone's happy

    premium_icon Gympie tip hours to change, but not everyone's happy

    News Council advised to open gates for longer - but not everyone is a winner in the...

    Viewers scratch heads with no 7 Wide Bay news at its 6pm time slot

    premium_icon Viewers scratch heads with no 7 Wide Bay news at its 6pm time...

    News 7 News Wide Bay was not shown at its regular time slot tonight.