Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Girl, 10, dies after horror quad bike accident
Girl, 10, dies after horror quad bike accident File
News

Girl, 10, dies after horror quad bike accident

20th Feb 2019 5:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 10-year-old girl died in hospital two days after a quad bike carrying her and three others tipped in the Illawarra region. The all-terrain vehicle was being driven by a 31-year-old woman, who police were told lost control and crashed into a fence at Marshall Mount, near Lake Illawarra just before 10.30am on Sunday.

Two 11-year-old girls were also riding at the time and received minor injuries.

The 10-year-old from Birrong was flown to the Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick where she died yesterday.

The driver went to Wollongong Hospital where she underwent mandatory testing.
The Crash Investigation Unit was last night piecing together the events leading to the crash.

More Stories

Show More
death nsw quad bike accident

Top Stories

    3 misconduct allegations made about Gympie councillors

    premium_icon 3 misconduct allegations made about Gympie councillors

    Council News Pay rise also on way for councillors, as remuneration body hands down latest decision.

    Gympie UFO witness reveals what mysterious craft looked like

    premium_icon Gympie UFO witness reveals what mysterious craft looked like

    News What do you think? Was it the International Space Station or a UFO?

    Suspended jail for Gympie man's coward punch

    premium_icon Suspended jail for Gympie man's coward punch

    News One small mistake might land this person in jail.