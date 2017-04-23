Gimpy-Gimpy Kev meets wee-Willie to warm up the planet

KEVIN07: The enthusiastic cast of the Zodiac Players' latest theatre restaurant outrage (at the expense of anyone who takes things seriously).

CINDERELLA will be heartened to know she is not the only make-believe character to have some difficulty finding a spouse.

A character unkindly compared to a former Prime Minister is coming to town in the Zodiac Players' politically incorrect adult theatre restaurant production of The Adventures of Kevin07 in the Broken Down Shire of Gimpy-Gimpy, also known as Pince Willie Short 'un Finds a Wife.

Cinderella would be proud of the adaptation of her story that underlies the plot of Gympie's latest theatrical experience.

Not for the faint hearted nor those sensitive to rude jokes, a good laugh may be just what Gympie needs in a dangerous and threatening world, according to director Peter Blyth.

Mr Blyth says we probably need a good laugh more than ever.

"Our last theatre restaurant, Dimboola, sold out and proved to us that Gympie audiences love a bit of naughty nonsense,” he said,

"The humour in this show is very much in the stable of Mrs Brown's Boys, with lots of jokes, sight jags and audience participation, all presented by a talented band of Gympie's leading comic actors.

"While the basic plot is taken from the adult version of the pantomime CINDERELLA any similarity to the original stops there. Many of the panto characters take the names of federal politicians with hilarious results. Let's face it; federal Politics can be a bit of a circus at times."

Our story begins with poor old Kevin 07 (played by Andrew Newton), who is not a happy Vegemite.

He's been exiled to the broken down shire of Gimpy-Gimpy by the wicked Cardinal Abbott. Without a penny to his name he needs to marry off one of his three daughters - Cinderella (Chris Wilson) or one of his rotten, dirty old ugly "identical twins" Viagra and Vibrator (Brendan Allen and Ken Welton) to Prince Willie Short'un (Russell Zylstra) who is too totally obsessed with his own muscles to notice the girls.

His right hand man servant Sir Christopher Pine-nuts (Chris Delisser), the fixer and only gay in the Shire has one ambition - to become Gold Rush Queen!

Can Red Julia (Kerry Hargrave), the Fairy Godmother, overcome her carbon problems and help Cinders get to the Royal Ball at the Pie Creek Hall?

Can Button Wong-Brown (Andrew Hosking) the illegitimate son of Sir Bobby the Brown and Lady Penny the Wong , find a Gogomobile to get Cinders to the Ball at the Pie Creek Hall or will he have to get Sir John Cockrane's backward bull, Turnbull, to push the carriage?

The resulting fast moving mayhem, risqué jokes and general silliness accompanied by a three course sit down meal are the ingredients for great night of comedy.

The Zodiac Player's production will be staged at the Gympie Civic Centre over four nights on May 26 and 27 and June 2 and 3. Bookings open soon.