Gigi’s breathtaking baby bump photos

Gigi Hadid has uploaded several beautiful photos from a pregnancy photo shoot.

Pregnant with her first child, model Gigi Hadid has taken to Instagram with a series of stunning black-and-white images of her baby bump.

The 25-year-old, whose baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik is due in September, posted the pictures taken at a secret pregnancy photo shoot.

Her belly was on full display as she posed in a variety of flowing, loose dresses.

"Growing an angel :)" she captioned the photos.

"Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love and well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!" Hadid added.

In July, Hadid told her fans via IG Live, "I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it's been really cute and exciting, and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say obviously, 'Make sure you don't miss it.'"

The Vogue cover star added: "I write in my journal a lot, and I just don't want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and, like, worry about having to like look cute or post something."

She also thanked her fans for supporting her.

"I am so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting just to know that we're all good and safe, and everything's going great and I love you guys. I do appreciate those positive comments."

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child in September. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hadid spent the majority of coronavirus quarantine with her family at their farm in Pennsylvania but she and Malik have reportedly recently returned to New York in preparation for the birth.

"Zayn and Gigi are really excited and have been loving this experience together," a source told E! News.

They've also been "reading parenting books" and have "had fun planning the nursery and picking out items together".

