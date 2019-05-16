GIG GUIDE: Where to catch live music this weekend in Gympie

Brisbane-based band Vanessa & Highway 65 will play the RSL this weekend.

Brisbane-based band Vanessa & Highway 65 will play the RSL this weekend. Geoff Roberts

TOMORROW

Gympie RSL

THE stage in the main lounge will electricify when Vanessa & Highway 65 hit it at 7.30pm.

The Mount Pleasant Hotel

THERE is always something on at the Mount and this weekend country favourite Cliff Top will be providing the tunes from 7-11pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

HOWL at the Moon this Friday night and enjoy a succulent (all you can eat) spit roast washed down with some cold crafty beers and ciders brewed on premise with entertainment by Buzz Karaoke. The fun starts at 6.30pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

DON'T miss band Beauty & The Beast in the main lounge from 7.30pm.

Queenslander

SHADOWS without Substance return from 9pm.

SUNDAY

The Mount Pleasant Hotel

THE Sunday bands start from 1pm and this week Chris Matthews takes centre stage.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

ALAN Gumm will be playing from midday till 4pm.

If you would like your live event featured in the gig guide for free, send details to community@gympietimes.com by 5pm Tuesday before the event.