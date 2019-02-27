Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DON'T MISS: Talented musician Tommy Memphis will be playing at the Gympie RSL on Friday night.
DON'T MISS: Talented musician Tommy Memphis will be playing at the Gympie RSL on Friday night.
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: What bands are playing in Gympie this weekend

Philippe Coquerand
by
27th Feb 2019 4:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THURSDAY

Gympie RSL

DON'T miss Morning Melodies with Garry Carlon from 10:30am-1:30pm.

FRIDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

IT should be a good night not too be missed with Texas Hold'em Poker at Mt Pleasant Hotel.

Jackpot Poker League commences at 7pm with registrations starting at 6pm. There will be big cash prizes, secret player jackpot and you can qualify for $3000 regional's. It will be karaoke night from 7-11pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Gympie RSL

DON'T miss Tommy Memphis perform from 7:30-11:30pm at the RSL. His high energy show and eclectic taste in music means he has something for everyone. His brand of entertainment is unique and with an arsenal of catchy originals up his sleeve and all the classic hits, he is ready to shake things up Down Under. Tommy's off the cuff style also ensures every show is different, you never get the same show twice. If you like Neil Diamond, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Bruce Springsteen, Monty Python and a few laughs you're going to love Tommy Memphis.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

THE Sneeky Pete Band will be performing from 7pm at the Tin Can Bay Country Club. It's set to be a great night of entertainment with delicious food on offer. The band will be performing all your favourites from the 60's to now. Membership draws will take palce at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

DON'T miss Rock n Roll Boys perform at the RSL from 7.30-11:30pm. The band loves to play Rock'n'Roll and have a great range of 50s & 60s hits to perform.

SUNDAY

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

DON'T miss Ron EJ perform at the Silky Oak Tea Gardens from 12-4pm.

country music entertainment gig guide gig guide gympie live entertainment memphis rock n roll what's on what's on around the region what's on in gympie
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Mary Valley writer wins $20k uni scholarship

    premium_icon Mary Valley writer wins $20k uni scholarship

    News KEEN Kenilworth writer Tamika Francis was on the right track for university in Year 11 when she completed two Headstart courses at USC.

    • 27th Feb 2019 4:04 PM
    No d*******s in my pub: New Royal managers keep tough stance

    premium_icon No d*******s in my pub: New Royal managers keep tough stance

    News The family are new to Gympie and excited for the next chapter.

    Tiaro church's future is in limbo

    premium_icon Tiaro church's future is in limbo

    Community Plea for help to rebuild