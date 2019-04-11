GIG GUIDE: Shadbolt, other stars hit Gympie this weekend

TOMORROW

Kenilworth Showgrounds

The Sunshine Coast Ukulele Festival, which begins today, continues tomorrow and all weekend at the Kenilworth Showgrounds. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy concerts, workshops, jam sessions and an open mic.

More information available through Sunshine Coast Ukulele Festival on Facebook.

SATURDAY

Wolvi Hall

The Gympie region's strong sense of community spirit will be on show once again this Saturday with this musical showcase event organised to support the recovery of much-loved local father and husband Dan Podetti, who sustained serious injuries in a motorbike crash on Rainbow Beach Rd earlier this year.

Starting from noon, lasting until midnight and featuring performances from 18 local artists and bands, all proceeds from the event will go towards assisting the Podetti family through Dan's long road to recovery. A $10 entry fee applies for adults, $5 for kids aged 12-18 and $30 for a family pass, along with raffles, auctions and an open kitchen and bar throughout.

Free overnight camping will also be available. Find more information at 'Do It For Dan' on Facebook.

Sugar Free Country - Kilkivan Bush Camping and Caravan Park

Camp out for a cure, help raise money for Type 1 Diabetes and take in some sweet country tunes in Kilkivan at Sugar Free Country on Saturday. Drew McAlister, Matt Cornell, Caityln Shadbolt and Josh Setterfield feature among the headline acts, with gates open from noon until late.

Tickets cost $50 for adults, $20 for children under 12 and $120 for a family pass and are available at www.trybooking. com. See 'Sugar Free Country' on Facebook for more.

SUNDAY

The Queenslander Hotel

Wind the weekend down with the latest offerings from The Queenslander Hotel's Indie Garage series. Featuring indie pop, indie folk and indie rock artists from around the world, Sunday's event kicks off at 5pm and lasts until 10pm.