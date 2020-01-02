GIG GUIDE: Live entertainment around Gympie region

ROCK AT BAY: High energy rock music from Red Betty will keep them dancing and partying at the Tin Can Bay Country Club tomorrow night from 7pm.

ROCK AT BAY: High energy rock music from Red Betty will keep them dancing and partying at the Tin Can Bay Country Club tomorrow night from 7pm.

TOMORROW

Gympie RSL

Mood Swings Duo is the vocal and guitar partnership of Amamoor cool jazz performers Annemiek and Rob Wilson.

And after entertaining audiences throughout Australia and overseas for many years, they are right back home, helping Gympie people round off the New Year’s week at Gympie RSL Club from 7.30pm in the main lounge.

They will fill the room with classics of melody from songwriters they list as “from Gershwin and Porter to Lennon and McCartney,” all rendered in a unique acoustic style.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

Get up and boogie with country and classic rock band, Red Betty, who will be on stage from 7pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

Craig Atkinson will keep the mood up from 7.30pm at the Mount.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL Club

Chi Chi Trio have been everywhere in recent times, including a performance at the Gympie Muster.

They will be on stage at the Gympie RSL Club from 7pm Saturday, playing until 11.30pm.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

Seriously entertaining and very interactive, the Limeburners will be bringing the best of classic rock and country, from the 1960s and 1970s.

They will be on stage from 6pm.

The Queenslander

DJ Cain will keep the beat happening on Saturday night at The Queenslander.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

Live performers and karaoke are the regular attractions that draw growing crowds to the Rainbow Beach Hotel on Saturday nights.

Imbil Showgrounds

A live band will be just part of a huge line-up of entertainment on Saturday night at Imbil Showgrounds, venue for the Imbil Bull, Broncs and Barrels Rodeo, from 6pm.

Admission is $20 an adult, $10 a child or $50 for a family of two adults and two children, but camping is free.

A bar, food, drinks a kids’ zone, markets and fireworks are also all on the bill.

SUNDAY

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

Chill out over a sizzling steak and a cold craft beer while rocking through the afternoon session of live music with Ronnie J at the Silky Oak Tea Gardens at Goomboorian.