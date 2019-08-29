GIG GUIDE: Entertainment in Gympie for Father's Day weekend
MORE than 15,000 revellers made the 38th Gympie Music Muster a special one last weekend.
But for those who didn't go, or had the time of their lives and are looking to back it up, there's another blockbuster weekend of live music around the region on the menu to curb those post-Muster blues.
TONIGHT
Gympie RSL
START your Thursday off right with Morning Melodies at the RSL, featuring the talents of Amber Goldsmith in the Main Lounge from 10.30am.
TOMORROW
Gympie RSL
THE Chi Chi Trio take to the Main Stage for some rockin' tunes to welcome in the weekend from 7.30pm.
SATURDAY
Silky Oak Tea Gardens
THERE are limited seats left for A Very Hot August Night, the Neil Diamond Tribute Show set to make you dance the night away. Bookings essential for dinner and show to 5486 5535.
Gympie RSL
DARING duo Junction Road take over the Main Lounge from 7.30pm.
Wolvi Hall
WOLVI Hall is hosting a karaoke night in aid of the KidzFix Foundation from 6.30pm. Entry $5, family-friendly, raffles and lucky door prize, BYO drinks, food, tea and coffee available.
SUNDAY
Silky Oak Tea Gardens
TREAT Dad to some cold Crafty Beers and a juicy steak at Silky Oak Tea Gardens, and enjoy some crackin' Country rock courtesy of Ronnie J who plays from midday until 4pm.