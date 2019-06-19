Gig Guide: Entertainment around the Gympie Region this week

COUNTRY CLUB: Terry Treacy will be guest performer at the Gympie Country Music Club's big night at the Mellor St Senior Citizens' Centre.

TOMORROW

Gympie RSL

HOT Pursuit will keep things moving at Gympie RSL Club's Mary St venue

The action begins in the Main Lounge and starts at 7.30pm

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

FROM 7.30pm on Saturday, The Dynamics will be the band in the Main Lounge.

Gympie Turf Club RSL Race Day

The big races are on at Gympie Racecourse.

RSL Club members can show their membership for free entry.

A courtesy bus is available to and from the club and track, but bookings are essential.

Gympie country Music Club (Senior Citizens' Centre, Mellor St)

FOR early starters, the club kicks off its Saturday at 1pm with great music and a delicious afternoon tea at the Senior Citizens' Centre.

Terry Treacy is up from Brisbane to perform and organisers say he will be bringing all his 40 years experience with him, experience he has gained playing at country music club events and other venues throughout Queensland and NSW.

Belli Community Hall

THE country dance is back with classical old time dances and music by Sunshine Swing Band.

That all gets underway from 7.30pm (for an 8pm start).

Entry includes supper, lucky door entry, lucky spots and a raffle.

Tickets will be available at the door.

More information at www.bellihall.com.au.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

SILKY Oak Tea Gardens at Goomboorian, in conjunction with the talented Billy Guy, will host a Johnny Cash Tribute Show.

A three course meal and show is on offer for $40.00

Seating is Limited and bookings are essential

For details, phone 54865535

SUNDAY

Gympie RSL Club

The club is the venue for the big State of Origin Game Two.

With Parmy and Pot of beer $15, it all gets started at 8pm in the Main Lounge.

A courtesy bus is available from 5pm. Bookings essential.