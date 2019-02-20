Menu
WILD CARD TRIO: Vic Kena, Kerrie Kena and Phil Mairu. Don't miss them perform at the Gympie RSL Club on Friday night from 7:30pm.
News

GIG GUIDE: Entertainment around the Gympie region this week

Philippe Coquerand
by
20th Feb 2019 6:05 PM
FRIDAY

Gympie RSL Club

Wild Card Trio are fun and funny and will be playing at the Gympie RSL tonight from 7:30-11pm. They are a band with a soulful three-part harmony and extensive, diverse song list. There is something in it for everyone. Covering many styles of music including rock, country, reggae, ballads and pop they'll be sure to get you singing along or busting out your favourite dance moves.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

Make sure to book your table this Friday night for Silky Oak Tea Garden's legendary Pig on Spit, enjoy one of their cold crafty beers and sing a long with Buzz Karaoke. They carve at 7pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

Don't miss Texas Hold'em Poker with Jackpot Poker League. Rego starts from 6pm with a 7pm start. Big cash prizes and secret player jackpot. Live music from 7-11pm.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

Don't miss Limeburners play live this Friday night from 7-11pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

Don't miss Tune Rangers perform from 7:30-11pm. This should be an enjoyable night for all.

Royal Hotel

Don't miss a fantastic night of entertainment lined up for post game celebrations for the first of the Gympie Devils trial games for 2019. Linc Phelps and the Long Kiss Goodnight from 10pm-1am. DJ Luke Jon's on the decks in The Basin from 9pm-2am. Leeroy Todd (Maxy boy is on holidays) from 11pm until 1am. There will be free entry until 10pm.

SUNDAY

Theebine Hotel

A Jam session will take place on the last Sunday of the month. It starts from 1-5pm. Bring along your instruments and have a go.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

Don't miss Kerry Hodge perform this Sunday at Silky Oak Tea Gardens from midday until 4pm.

Gympie Times

