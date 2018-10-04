Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DON'T miss Caitlyn Shadbolt perform at the opening of the Rattler on Saturday.
DON'T miss Caitlyn Shadbolt perform at the opening of the Rattler on Saturday. Alistair Brightman
News

GIG GUIDE: Entertainment around the Gympie region this week

Philippe Coquerand
by
4th Oct 2018 12:00 AM

TODAY

Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival

DON'T miss the Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival taking place today until Sunday. The four-day program includes industry master-classes, a stunning opening night gala, awards night party and up to 30 sessions of short films from all genres that best capture Heart of Gold's vision to screen films that are heart-warming, thought-provoking and entertaining. The event will be held at the Civic Centre.

Gympie Heart of Gold
Gympie Heart of Gold Renee Albrecht

TOMORROW

Tin Can Bay Country Club

ANNIE J and Fusion are performing at the Club on Friday night from 7pm until late.

Gympie RSL Club

TOMMY Memphis is performing on the main lounge from 7.30-11.30pm.

Tommy Memphis
Tommy Memphis

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

ANDY Dickson will be performing on the main lounge from 7:30-11:30pm.

Gympie RSL event held at Standown Park

THE partners of Veterans tribute concert. Gates open at 10am with camping available.

Rattler Opening

OUR very own musician Caitlyn Shadbolt will be performing at the opening of the Rattler. Even if you're not booked on the first-run train, head down to the station from 8am as there will be entertainment for the community with kids' activities and good music.

SUNDAY

Tin Can Bay Country Club

REAL Steel is performing on Sunday from 3-6:30pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

THE popular Billy Guy will be playing at the gardens from midday to 4pm.

events queensland gig guide gympie gympie region what's on what's on around the region what's on at the weekend
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie RSL Club board's fate decided after golf club debacle

    premium_icon Gympie RSL Club board's fate decided after golf club debacle

    News Club members question $295,000 spend, loss of gaming machine revenue at special meeting.

    • 4th Oct 2018 12:03 AM
    Stay at Home Mum tackles unique new DIY project

    Stay at Home Mum tackles unique new DIY project

    Offbeat "Impossible” just another challenge for popular Gympie couple.

    • 4th Oct 2018 12:03 AM
    ACTION: Gympie's international film festival kicks off today

    premium_icon ACTION: Gympie's international film festival kicks off today

    News The festival returns for the 11th time and it could be the best yet.

    • 4th Oct 2018 12:01 AM
    Australia's driest September on record - what about Gympie?

    premium_icon Australia's driest September on record - what about Gympie?

    Weather Data shows Gympie saw downpours of just 12.6mm through last month.

    • 4th Oct 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners