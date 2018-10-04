GIG GUIDE: Entertainment around the Gympie region this week

DON'T miss Caitlyn Shadbolt perform at the opening of the Rattler on Saturday.

TODAY

Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival

DON'T miss the Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival taking place today until Sunday. The four-day program includes industry master-classes, a stunning opening night gala, awards night party and up to 30 sessions of short films from all genres that best capture Heart of Gold's vision to screen films that are heart-warming, thought-provoking and entertaining. The event will be held at the Civic Centre.

TOMORROW

Tin Can Bay Country Club

ANNIE J and Fusion are performing at the Club on Friday night from 7pm until late.

Gympie RSL Club

TOMMY Memphis is performing on the main lounge from 7.30-11.30pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

ANDY Dickson will be performing on the main lounge from 7:30-11:30pm.

THE partners of Veterans tribute concert. Gates open at 10am with camping available.

Rattler Opening

OUR very own musician Caitlyn Shadbolt will be performing at the opening of the Rattler. Even if you're not booked on the first-run train, head down to the station from 8am as there will be entertainment for the community with kids' activities and good music.

SUNDAY

Tin Can Bay Country Club

REAL Steel is performing on Sunday from 3-6:30pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

THE popular Billy Guy will be playing at the gardens from midday to 4pm.