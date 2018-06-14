GIG GUIDE: Entertainment around the Gympie region this week

SHOWTIME: Tommy Memphis will be appearing at the Gympie RSL and bringing some good rocking mosic with him.

SHOWTIME: Tommy Memphis will be appearing at the Gympie RSL and bringing some good rocking mosic with him.

TOMORROW

Mount Pleasant Hotel

The famous old pub invites you to enjoy a drink and a meal, with great live entertainment.

Brilliant music with Tim Richards goes from 7pm -11pm.

Gympie RSL

If you like Elvis, you will definitely love Tommy Memphis who will keep things moving in the Main Lounge from 7.30pm to 11.30pm, even though he doesn't always look like Elvis.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

An exciting performance is assured with 2 Tones, in the Main Lounge from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.

SUNDAY

Mount Pleasant Hotel

DON'T miss Guitar Cozzi for a cruisy Sunday session from 1-5pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

Head out to Goomboorian for some sizzling steaks, cold "Crafty Beers” and some rockin' Country music with The Widgee Brothers from midday.

If you would like your event listed for FREE in our Gig Guide every Thursday email details to donna.jones@

gympietimes.com.au and joshua.preston@

gympietimes.com,

before midday on the TUESDAY before the event.