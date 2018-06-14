Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHOWTIME: Tommy Memphis will be appearing at the Gympie RSL and bringing some good rocking mosic with him.
SHOWTIME: Tommy Memphis will be appearing at the Gympie RSL and bringing some good rocking mosic with him.
News

GIG GUIDE: Entertainment around the Gympie region this week

Arthur Gorrie
by
14th Jun 2018 5:00 PM

TOMORROW

Mount Pleasant Hotel

The famous old pub invites you to enjoy a drink and a meal, with great live entertainment.

Brilliant music with Tim Richards goes from 7pm -11pm.

Gympie RSL

If you like Elvis, you will definitely love Tommy Memphis who will keep things moving in the Main Lounge from 7.30pm to 11.30pm, even though he doesn't always look like Elvis.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

An exciting performance is assured with 2 Tones, in the Main Lounge from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.

SUNDAY

Mount Pleasant Hotel

DON'T miss Guitar Cozzi for a cruisy Sunday session from 1-5pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

Head out to Goomboorian for some sizzling steaks, cold "Crafty Beers” and some rockin' Country music with The Widgee Brothers from midday.

If you would like your event listed for FREE in our Gig Guide every Thursday email details to donna.jones@

gympietimes.com.au and joshua.preston@

gympietimes.com,

before midday on the TUESDAY before the event.

2 tones entertainment gig guide gympie rsl club mount pleasant hotel silky oak tea gardens tim richards tommy memphis
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie Aldi 'calls cops' on shoppers

    Gympie Aldi 'calls cops' on shoppers

    News Gympie store calls police to book customers as parking overflows

    UPDATE: Traffic clearing after Centro crash

    UPDATE: Traffic clearing after Centro crash

    News Paramedics are treating one of the drivers

    BREAKING: Gympie Gladiators' fate decided

    premium_icon BREAKING: Gympie Gladiators' fate decided

    Breaking The decision was made unanimously on Wednesday night

    Witness asks for prayers after horror multi-vehicle crash

    Witness asks for prayers after horror multi-vehicle crash

    News A witness has captured a horror multi-vehicle crash on camera

    Local Partners